Producer claims Fox coerced testimony in Dominion libel case

The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – A Fox News producer claims the network “coerced” her testimony during a deposition in a libel lawsuit filed by a voting machine company.

The $1.6 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems alleges that Fox amplified false allegations that its machines changed votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Abby Grossberg, a former producer for Fox host Maria Bartiromo, has filed a separate lawsuit contending that Fox pressured her to give misleading testimony during her deposition in the Dominion case.

Grossberg’s claim is part of a gender discrimination lawsuit she filed against Fox.

The network denies her allegations and countered with its own lawsuit, seeking to bar Grossberg from sharing confidential discussions with company lawyers.

3/21/2023 3:55:23 PM (GMT -5:00)