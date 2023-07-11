Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational returns to Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Tuscaloosa’s Wimbledon is back.

The 48th Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational tennis tournament returns to Indian Hills Country Club. Tournament Director Keith Swindoll says there are 190 players registered to play, which is 22 more than last year.

“We’ve got guys that I haven’t seen since last year. I mean members of mine that play tennis but literally haven’t played tennis since they played in the tournament last year. And they’re signed up to play this year,” Swindoll said. “That speaks to the excitement with it. People want to be in it (and) don’t want to be left out. (They) want to come out and be a part of everything.”

The Pritchett-Moore Invite isn’t just any ordinary tennis tournament. The community support separates this event from other tournaments.

“It’s very gratifying to see all the families out here watching,” Swindoll said. “The kids out here rolling down the hill… helping us sweep courts, the members just helping out, (and) people that I don’t see but once a year, literally, I mean you see them in restaurants and everything and they’ll say, ‘when’s the tournament?’ and, ‘I’ll see you in July!’ It’s very gratifying.”

The Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational runs all week, with the semifinals on Saturday and the championship on Sunday.