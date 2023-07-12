Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational 2023 – Tuesday Recap

The Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational is family time for Hill Rowan and his son Tommy.

The father-son duo competed in a doubles match Tuesday night. Team-Rowan lost to the team of Bob Singleton and Clint Mountain, 6-2 6-0. But the outcome did not diminish the moment.

“I love every minute and you know, as a dad, it’s one of my favorite times of the year,” Hill Rowan said. “It’s one of the few times a year where he will come out and play with me, so yeah, it’s a really special time for me.”

The younger Rowan, Tommy is on the varsity tennis team at Northridge High School. He says he hopes this week provides a different perspective from the usual tennis competition he’s grown accustomed to.

“Learning different type of play. Playing against high schoolers versus playing against (grown) men, it’s a huge difference,” Tommy Rowan said.

When it comes to playing on a team with his father, Tommy Rowan has a simple method of determining success.

“If I’m playing good, it’s fun. If he’s playing good, it’s fun,” Tommy Rowan said.

The tennis action continues on Wednesday night with more doubles-play. Matches begin at 5:00 p.m. at Indian Hills Country Club.

The Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational runs all week, with the semifinals on Saturday and the championship on Sunday.