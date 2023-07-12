Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational 2023 – Monday Recap

The Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational hit the court for its 48th-year in Tuscaloosa.

As you would expect, the tennis tournament has plenty of tradition. Tournament director Keith Swindoll says as much as he enjoys seeing the familiar faces, the new players that the tournament brings in each year get just as much credit to the Pritchett-Moore’s continued success.

“I know all the guys that play in it year in and year out I know their games and how they play but we have got some new players in there this year that I am really looking forward to watching,” said tournament director Keith Swindoll. “You know the guys who play in it every year, they like new guys coming out and seeing how they stack against them. There is still all the old rivals, the glory and the bragging rights for another year and that’s what kind of what this tournament is about: being a city tournament. That makes it really neat because, hey you’re playing against your neighbor, your brother-in-law, your doctor, your dentist, your grocer. It has got a little bit of everybody.”

The singles portion of the tournament opened on Monday night and the doubles-play will begin on Tuesday.

The Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational runs all week, with the semifinals on Saturday and the championship on Sunday.