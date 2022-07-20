Pressure on Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House

rainbow flags, lgbt, lgbtq, gay pride

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced a new push to protect same-sex marriage in federal law.

Schumer leaned into the bill Wednesday after a surprising number of House Republicans helped pass the landmark legislation in their chamber on Tuesday.

Some GOP senators are signaling support. What started as an election season political bill to confront the Supreme Court majority after it overturned Roe v. Wade has a shot at becoming law.

So far, the legislation has just two Senate Republican co-sponsors, Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio.

Ten Republican senators would need to join all Democrats to break a filibuster.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/20/2022 3:32:38 PM (GMT -5:00)