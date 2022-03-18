Prepare for severe weather in West Alabama

At 8am, the Storm Prediction Center dropped the enhanced risk for our area. The large morning round of rain and storms will help to stabilize the atmosphere. Additional storms could form by late morning and early afternoon, but the tornado risk is conditional.

We remain under a slight risk across most of West and Central Alabama. If storms can redevelop, there will be a risk of damaging winds, large hail and perhaps a tornado. If the large cluster of storms can continue to our south, unstable air will have a tough time building north, which will limit the risk here. Watching trends!

Stay with WVUA23 weather. We will go on-air and online non-stop during a tornado warning. We also stream on WVUA 23.com, click the watch now option. We also stream non-stop on Facebook live, search WVUA 23.