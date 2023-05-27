Prepare for repairs being made to the Jack Warner Parkway Bridge

jack warner parkway

By WVUA23 News Student Reporter Avery Lake

Stay alert for nighttime lane closures and delays as repairs begin on the Jack Warner Parkway Bridge.

The Alabama Department of Transportation approved lane closures to allow for repairs to the bridge which is on McFarland Blvd, a heavily traveled road in Tuscaloosa. The Bridge was struck last September but was determined safe to use. ALDOT decided it would be better to wait until school was dismissed for the summer to make repairs on the bridge.

The eastbound acceleration lane will be closed for the duration of the project. US-82 lane closures will only occur between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The repairs are expected to cost nearly $270,000.