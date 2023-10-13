Preparations begin for 52nd annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jaylen Baron

Kentuck Art Center is gearing up for its 52nd arts festival. The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 and 15 in Northport’s Kentuck park. It features live music, spoken word, food trucks, kids’ activities and much more.

Artists from across the country will display their work in over seven distinct categories: Clay, Fiber, Glass, Jewlry, Metal, Mixed Media, Natural Materials, Photography, Printmaking, Sculpture, Wood and Two-Dimensional.

There will be some changes this year due to nearby construction, and it will take a village to pull off a festival as big as this one.

“We’re just extremely busy. The City of Northport swarmed the grounds cleaning up, doing things, as well as Tuscaloosa County they have been incredible,” said Director of Kentuck Art Center Amy Echols, “And PARA came out two weeks ago to pressure wash the tables and all that so, we feel so fortunate to have the community coming together to bring this festival. And we are expecting another crowd close to 20,000.”

Parking will be limited this year, but shuttles will run to offsite lots from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

WVUA 23 is a proud sponsor of the Kentuck Art Festival. You can find a parking map and a detailed lineup of performances on our website, www.wvua23.com.