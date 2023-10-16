Prentice break out play comes at the best time

Alabama wide receiver Kobe Prentice (6) catches a pass against Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 14, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama needed a spark on offense.

It’s first two drives resulted in a total of 24 yards. Then Kobe Prentice hit the ignition button.

With 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Prentice hauled in a beautiful third-down pass by Jalen Milroe and ran into the end zone for a 79-yard touchdown which was his first of the year.

Prentice wasn’t the only player to have an explosive play against the Razorbacks. His touchdown was one of five plays of 20 or more yards.

“We can score from anywhere on the field,” said running back Roydell Williams. “We have a lot of special players. A lot of elite players. A lot of players with speed, tight ends as well. Just being able to mix everything in with the run game and pass game, we’ll be great.”

Prentice’s catch shifted the momentum in the Crimson Tide’s favor, and his team went on to score touchdowns on the next two drives.

The sophomore led the team in receiving with two catches for 93 yards. His other catch went for a first down on a crucial 3rd-and-5. Alabama scored a touchdown two plays later.

Prentice has 11 catches for 186 yards this season. As a true freshman, he ranked fourth on the team with 337 receiving yards on 31 catches.

After Saturday’s performance, look for Prentice to see an increased roll on offense as the season progresses.