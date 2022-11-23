Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football

The Associated Press

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Across America, most high school football seasons are winding down.

It will wrap up the first year since the Supreme Court ruled it was OK for a public school coach near Seattle to pray on the field.

The decision prompted speculation that prayer would become an even bigger part of the game-day fabric, though that hasn’t seemed to be the case.

Outside Detroit, coaches have found ways for their diverse rosters to pray if they wish.

Some keep it behind closed doors to avoid potential anti-Islamic jeers from fans in other communities.

