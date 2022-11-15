POW’s Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke meet with Congressman Robert Aderholt in Washington, D.C.

Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke, both from Alabama, are spending this week at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt and other government officials met with Andy and Alex, and their families, on Nov. 15 in the Members Dining Room at the Capitol for lunch.

Andy and Alex were taken into custody by Russian forces in June 2022. They were held as prisoners of war for 104 days before they were released during a prisoner exchange mediated by the Saudi government.

“It was so good to finally meet in person these two brave young men we have all heard about and prayed for. I know they are both so glad to be back in America. I enjoyed getting to talk with them about their experiences being held captive. It will take them a long time to get over what they went through. I encourage people to continue to pray for them and their families. And please continue to remember the people of Ukraine as they prepare to go through a very dark, cold winter,” said Congressman Aderholt.

Andy and Alex are also expected to meet with Congresswoman Terri Sewell later this week.

