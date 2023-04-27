Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

The Associated Press

A diabetes drug being tested for weight loss is poised to further upend obesity care. Drugmaker Eli Lilly reported Thursday that tirzepatide helped people with diabetes who were overweight or had obesity lose up to 16% of their body weight over 17 months in a late-stage trial.

For those without the disease, the drug has prompted losses of more than 20% of body weight.

Known as Mounjaro for diabetes use, the drug has been used “off label” for weight loss since last year. Lilly is applying for fast-track approval from U.S. regulators.

Analysts have predicted tirzepatide could become one of the top-selling drugs ever, with annual sales topping $50 billion.

