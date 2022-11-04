Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months.

That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The jackpot increased Friday is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years.

Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

