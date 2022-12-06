Power cut by shooting could be restored sooner than expected

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Duke Energy says it expects to be able to restore power by Wednesday night to a county where electric substations were attacked by gunfire.

Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said the company expects to have power back Wednesday just before midnight in Moore County.

The company had previously estimated it would be restored Thursday morning.

About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power Tuesday, down from more than 45,000 at the height of the outage Saturday.

Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them.

