Powell beats out Hall for Pickens County Sheriff

Pickens County Primary Results

Jordan Powell barely beat out incumbent Todd Hall in the Republican Pickens County Sheriff primary election. Powell won by 59 votes.

There is no Democratic candidate on the ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Voter turnout in Pickens County was 26.88%.

Republican Primary Runoff – Pickens County Sheriff

The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Pickens County Sheriff race.

  • Jordan Powell WinnerR 50.9%
    1,698
  • Todd Hall * R 49.1%
    1,639
* Incumbent
3,337
Last updated:

