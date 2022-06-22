Powell beats out Hall for Pickens County Sheriff
Jordan Powell barely beat out incumbent Todd Hall in the Republican Pickens County Sheriff primary election. Powell won by 59 votes.
There is no Democratic candidate on the ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Voter turnout in Pickens County was 26.88%.
Republican Primary Runoff – Pickens County Sheriff
The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Pickens County Sheriff race.
-
Jordan Powell WinnerR
50.9%
1,698
-
Todd Hall * R
49.1%
1,639
* Incumbent
3,337
