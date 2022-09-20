POW/MIA Recognition Day: VFW vows to never forget

COTTONDALE – Local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6022 brought awareness to National POW-MIA Recognition Day, which happened Friday. The post hosted a ceremony honoring the 81,500 men and women who are missing in action or prisoners of war.

The event started as a small gathering of prayer and has now grown to a full-scale event. Several organizations helped with different parts of the event. An ROTC group helped guard the flags as a bugler played Taps.

VFW Senior Vice Commander Walter Turner said ceremonies like these show support for the soldiers who made sacrifices for this country.

“We want to make sure that the people know that they got the support, the brothers and sisters in combat and in war and the fact that they have sacrificed so much for us in the past and some can still be sacrificed today,” he said.

Turner said his job is making sure no one ever forgets about our soldiers.

“We are the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States,” he said. “We are the longest combat veterans group in the United States and we will never forget.”