Posthumous album set from ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.

“Long Live Coolio” will be the first posthumous album release from the “Gangsta’s Paradise” star.

The first single, “TAG You It,’” dropped Friday featuring Too $hort and DJ Wino.

The raunchy single’s video begins with Coolio and Too $hort in a boxing ring as various women gyrate and marks the last piece of visual content Coolio appeared in before his death from cardiac arrest on Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59.

3/17/2023 9:08:24 AM (GMT -5:00)