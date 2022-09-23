Possible prison strike to start Monday across Alabama

BIBB COUNTY – Prison inmates and prison workers are prepping for a possible statewide strike for all inmates within Alabama’s prison system.

On Monday, Sept. 26, Alabama prisoners will reportedly go on strike from food service, grounds work or any jobs assigned.

Inmates said they’re taking action because of what they say is unfair parole denial for qualified candidates and harsh treatment within the prison system. In 2022, there have been several incidents reported of officers mistreating inmates.

“Personally, I feel like they are in there for a reason,” said Bibb County resident Jeff McKinney. “They have broken the law of some sort and they are for a reason. And I don’t think it’s asking too much that they have duties and responsibilities, to learn and be rehabilitated for the release back into society.”

But not everyone feels that way. Another Bibb County resident said there are a lot of things that need to change in the prison system.

“There are many changes that should be made within the prison system when it comes to hygiene and the way they treat people like dogs,” said Roderick Tubbs. “I would never put prison on my worst enemy.”

The strike is scheduled for Monday and will include all inmates in Alabama state prisons.