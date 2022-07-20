Positive movement in case of Alabama men trapped in Ukraine

The aunt of a Tuscaloosa man being held by Russian forces after he and another man from Alabama were captured by troops in Ukraine more than a month ago said there have been several positive developments regarding their circumstances.

Anna Shaw is the aunt of Alexander Drueke, who was captured as a prisoner of war by the Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic alongside fellow Alabamian Andy Huynh in June.

Shaw said Drueke and Huynh’s personal belongings were delivered to Drueke’s mother by a member of the unit they were with. Those belongings included credit cards, passports and other important documents. Drueke’s mother is taking Huynh’s items to his fiancee, Joy Black, this weekend.

The families are working the schedule an in-person meeting with members of the U.S. State Department and their congressional representatives.

Both families are building a website that will offer updates regarding the men’s situation, alongside a prayer wall for those who want to offer support, and the Drueke family is planning several events to raise awareness of their circumstances, including a dog adoption event in Drueke’s honor.

In the update, shaw wrote:

“We are very encouraged by (President Joe) Biden’s executive order allowing the State Department to share more information with families of detainees and hostages. Our hearts continue to be with all the families with loved ones in Russian detention for whatever reason.”

Shaw said the last time Drueke contacted the State Department or his mother was Friday, July 8. Meanwhile, Huyhn has not made any contact with U.S. officials or family members.

