Portland Trail Blazers waive Watford; linked to former Alabama player

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The Portland Trail Blazers cut Mountain Brook native Trendon Watford on Friday.

Trail Blazers Waive Trendon Watford. Learn More: https://t.co/nTYkq2kYne — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 30, 2023

Watford played college ball at LSU before signing a four-year deal worth $5.8 million deal with the Trail Blazers in 2021. He appeared in 110 games over the last two seasons in Portland. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists during that span.

The news of Watford being waved came hours before the negotiation period for NBA free agents opened. Watford now has the opportunity to negotiate a contract with a new team for the 2023-24 season.

During his Mountain Brook career, Watford led his team to three AHSAA Class 7A boys’ basketball championship victories. His performance at the tournament earned him All-State recognition. Watford is a two-time Alabama Mr. Basketball. He also ended his high school career as the AHSAA career rebound record holder with 1,909 rebounds.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that former Alabama basketball player Donta Hall peaked the Trail Blazers interest. Hall currently plays for AS Monaco. He played for three NBA teams over two seasons (Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Orlando Magic) before signing a contract overseas with Monaco. Hall averaged 7.1 points per game during league play and 8.1 points at the EuroLeague tournament.