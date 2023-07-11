Popular online spokesman sends Bama Twitter into frenzy following football hazing comments
By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sam Thornton
TUSCALOOSA-Following the disturbing report of Northwestern’s alleged hazing allegations within their football program, popular political spokesman and founder of OutKick.com Clay Travis gave a response to the unfolding events on his Twitter page.
His response of perceived defense for the Northwestern program sent Alabama fans into a frenzy, accusing Travis of hypocritical behavior. In February, Travis was outspoken for his distaste of the Crimson Tide basketball program following the January Tuscaloosa strip shooting involving Darius Miles.
The presumed involvement that former star Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller was directly guilty in the shooting of Jamea Harris steered national attention toward Travis’ fanbase online.
Now, Travis has taken a different approach analyzing another tragic situation that has left Alabama faithful both amused and confused.
Travis wasn’t the only media figure to defend the Northwestern program. Danny Kanell of CBS Sports tweeted a response that didn’t sit well with his online audience.
The majority of responses from football fans and sports analysts across online platforms has been of distaste and scrutiny for the leadership of the Wildcat program. In addition to the original hazing allegations, acts of alleged racism within the program has also reported.
Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald was released from his head coaching duties yesterday with the emerging allegations. Fitzgerald claims that he didn’t know hazing was going on during his tenure as head coach.