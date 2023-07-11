Popular online spokesman sends Bama Twitter into frenzy following football hazing comments

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sam Thornton

TUSCALOOSA-Following the disturbing report of Northwestern’s alleged hazing allegations within their football program, popular political spokesman and founder of OutKick.com Clay Travis gave a response to the unfolding events on his Twitter page.

My experience in these sorts of stories is most sports media aren’t very smart and immediately assume the worst about every individual, partly for fear that otherwise the mob demanding a coach get fired will come after them if they question any of it at all. I think that’s… — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 10, 2023

His response of perceived defense for the Northwestern program sent Alabama fans into a frenzy, accusing Travis of hypocritical behavior. In February, Travis was outspoken for his distaste of the Crimson Tide basketball program following the January Tuscaloosa strip shooting involving Darius Miles.

Brandon Miller should never play another minute for Alabama basketball. And Nate Oats’s job should be in jeopardy for this cover up. Bama’s star player aided and abetted a mom’s murder. This is insane: pic.twitter.com/YRVPIU6fBU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 21, 2023

The presumed involvement that former star Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller was directly guilty in the shooting of Jamea Harris steered national attention toward Travis’ fanbase online.

Now, Travis has taken a different approach analyzing another tragic situation that has left Alabama faithful both amused and confused.

.@ClayTravis in February, vs. @ClayTravis in July. You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried pic.twitter.com/1nqfKCpnV6 — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) July 11, 2023

Travis wasn’t the only media figure to defend the Northwestern program. Danny Kanell of CBS Sports tweeted a response that didn’t sit well with his online audience.

I hate this. Pat Fitzgerald is a good human who cared about his players deeply. He ran his program the right way and has a stellar reputation. I have never heard anyone have a bad thing to say about him. This feels wrong. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) July 10, 2023

The majority of responses from football fans and sports analysts across online platforms has been of distaste and scrutiny for the leadership of the Wildcat program. In addition to the original hazing allegations, acts of alleged racism within the program has also reported.

Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald was released from his head coaching duties yesterday with the emerging allegations. Fitzgerald claims that he didn’t know hazing was going on during his tenure as head coach.