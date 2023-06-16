Popular ‘low T’ treatment is safe for men with heart disease, but doctors warn it’s no youth serum

The Associated Press

New research suggests testosterone replacement therapy is safe for men with “low T” and who have cardiovascular disease or are at high risk for it.

But doctors say men shouldn’t view the treatment as a way to stay young. The study published in the New England Journal of Medicine finds heart attacks, strokes and other major cardiac issues were no more common among those using testosterone gel than those using a placebo.

Cleveland Clinic cardiologist Dr. Steven Nissen says that implies the gel is also safe for men without cardiovascular problems who have low T.

