Popstroke still on track to open in September

The city of Tuscaloosa is on track to welcome a new family friendly golf course by the fall.

Popstroke will be located on a stretch of land between Helen Keller Boulevard and Harper Lee Drive, just off McFarland Boulevard near the Campus Drive exit.

It will include two 18-hole putting courses, a two-story restaurant along with a bar and beer garden. Tiger Woods and his company design each Popstroke course.

According to its website, “Popstroke is a dynamic, technologically advanced golf environment with food and beverage. You’ll find an expansive variety of craft beer, wine, ice cream and food to enjoy on or off the course. Popstroke infuses technology within the golf experience to create an interactive and competitive atmosphere for all participants.”

“Can you image how many hundreds of thousands of people will come here when there is not football?” said Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner. “Or come here a day early on football weekends to play or stay an extra day to play? It is something that is very special. I am forever grateful to the Woods organization for choosing us.”

The family-friendly golf and casual dining concept already has locations in Texas, Florida and Arizona. This will be Popstroke’s first Alabama location. Tyner said Popstroke is set to open sometime in September.