Pope says ‘backward’ U.S. conservatives have replaced faith with ideology

Pope Francis

The Associated Press

ROME (AP) – Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church. He says they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time.

Francis made the comments in a private meeting with Portuguese Jesuits during a visit to Lisbon on Aug. 5. The Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica published a transcript of the encounter Monday.

During the meeting, a Portuguese Jesuit told Francis that he had suffered during a recent sabbatical year in the United States because he came across many Catholics who criticized Francis.

The pope acknowledged his point, saying there was “a very strong, organized reactionary attitude” in the U.S. church.

8/28/2023 4:02:58 PM (GMT -5:00)