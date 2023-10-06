Pop singer/actress Becky G helps Alabama students celebrate their Hispanic heritage

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jaylen Baron

The University of Alabama Hispanic-Latino Association hosted an event Thursday evening in collaboration with SONY Music and celebrity music artist Becky G.

HLA kicked off its event with authentic Mexican food sponsored by SONY® Music. The association provided food from a Hispanic-owned business in Tuscaloosa, Antojiots Izcalli.

Singer and songwriter Becky G. met UA students and other student associations nationwide through an intimate Zoom interview.

Becky G. described herself as a “200 percenter,” promoting her Mexican-American background and giving the students insight into her struggles with acceptance in the entertainment industry.

Mariana Rioz Nava, the president of Hispanic-Latino Association, was thrilled with the turn out to the event, and meeting her role model, Becky G.

“To hear her speak about her own album, her influences on Latino music and honestly everything else. I mean Becky G just blew it out of the park. She was insanely amazing in everything she said and she gave such valuable advice,” said Nava.