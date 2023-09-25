“Pop in” hiring event helps fill the need for substitute teachers

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Joslyn Malave

Nearly 50 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in 2021. In 2022, roughly 40 million more quit. The mass exodus was spurred by Covid-19 and labeled The Great Resignation. There are worker shortages now in most areas, leading some businesses to close or cut back on hours. Our local school systems are also feeling the impact.

That’s why the Tuscaloosa County Schools System partnered with Kelly® Education to help fill its need for substitute teachers and personnel. Last week, the hiring agency hosted a “pop-in” recruiting event. Events like this help people complete the first steps of the hiring process… things like background checks, fingerprints, and additional paperwork.

Kelly® Education Account Manager Jaliah Smitherman loves being the smiling face behind these recruiting events.

“I need Kelly. And that’s awesome that they can rely on us to fill those positions. It’s so amazing. It creates work a lot of work for us but we’re here for it. We enjoy it. This is what we do. We make the difference.”

As a Kelly substitute, you’ll enjoy:

Free pre-hire training (for substitute teacher and paraprofessional positions)

Paid orientation

Ongoing professional development

Steady, yet flexible, work you can feel good about

Weekly pay

Your preference of schools

flexible/online scheduling

group insurance options

and more!

If you’re interested in learning more about being a substitute teacher with TCSS, click here for more information.