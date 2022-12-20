Police shoot, kill man armed with kitchen knife

The Associated Press

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – An Opelika police officer shot and killed a man they said ignored commands to drop a kitchen knife as he approached his girlfriend and officers, the police department said Monday.

The Opelika Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday night, as officers responded to a domestic dispute.

The department on Monday identified the man killed as 51-year-old Alan Perez.

The police department said in a news release that dispatch had received a 911 call and a woman asked for help before the line was disconnected.

At the home, police said Perez ignored verbal commands from officers to drop the knife and continued advancing towards his girlfriend and officers.

