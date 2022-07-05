Police: Parade gunman bought 5 weapons despite threats

parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) – The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice since 2019 for suicidal and violent threats.

That’s according to authorities who spoke Tuesday.

They say the shooter evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd.

Christopher Covelli is a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He told a news conference that the suspect used a rifle to spray bullets from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade. More than 30 people were wounded.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/5/2022 4:30:28 PM (GMT -5:00)