Police officer in Alabama shot, expected to survive

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a police officer in Alabama was shot multiple times after police responding to a report of gunfire on an interstate faced off with a suspect at an apartment complex.

The officer with the Hoover Police Department is expected to survive Sunday’s shooting.

Hoover is just south of Birmingham.

Hoover police Lt. Daniel Lowe said a driver reported that someone fired multiple shots at his vehicle on Interstate 459 Sunday morning.

No one was injured.

Police say they located the suspect at an apartment complex in Hoover and traded gunfire with him.

One officer was struck multiple times.

The suspect was later taken into custody.

10/16/2022 4:37:19 PM (GMT -5:00)