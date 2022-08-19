Police memorial ride happening Sunday

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Emily Caswell

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is hosting a memorial motorcycle ride Sunday, Aug. 21 in honor of one of its fallen officers.

Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette was killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant in 2019. Before his death, he’d worked at TPD for 13 years and racked up multiple awards for his service.

The 24-mile ride begins at 11 a.m. at the Harley Davidson in Cottondale. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

Riders will take Interstate 20/59 to Greene County and onto Alabama Highway 11.

The event is $25 per rider and $10 for passengers.

Proceeds will help fund a memorial at Tuscaloosa Police Department headquarters that will honor Cousette and other officers killed in the line of duty.