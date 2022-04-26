Police: Man confessed to killing woman who vanished in 2001

crime, police tape

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) – Police say a South Carolina man has confessed to killing a woman in Alabama 21 years ago and hiding her body in a suitcase.

Police in Bessemer told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001.

WBRC reports that Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons says Jones told investigators he hit her with a golf club during an argument.

Clemons said Jones led investigators to an area near a creek where bones were found inside a green suitcase.

Police say Luxford was originally from California but had been living in Florida.

4/25/2022 6:51:21 PM (GMT -5:00)