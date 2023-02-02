Police: ‘High chance’ of Hollywood mass shooting prevented

crime, handcuffs

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles police say a “high chance” of a mass shooting in Hollywood was thwarted by police seizing a cache of guns and ammunition in a Los Angeles high-rise apartment where several rifles were pointed toward a nearby park.

Braxton Johnson was taken into custody Tuesday after he allegedly made violent threats involving weapons to security staff at the apartment building and people outside.

He remains jailed Thursday on suspicion of making criminal threats. His bail is set at $500,000.

It is not yet clear if Johnson has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/2/2023 4:09:25 PM (GMT -6:00)