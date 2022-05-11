Police: Detailing business moonlighted as drug distribution site

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force this week placed a man behind bars after a month-long investigation revealed his detailing shop was the site of more drug dealing than automotive work.

Officers acquired two search warrants for Jimmy Lee Spencer Jr’s home and automotive detailing shop located on 25th Avenue.

WANTF Commander Capt. Brad Jones said Spencer is charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, failure to affix a tax stamp and trafficking cocaine in the wake of the investigation.

“I guess it is kind of a little bit rare that it is going down out of a business, but it does happen,” Jones said.

Spencer was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a bond of $1.5 million.

Jones said he had about 6 ounces of cocaine and 6 ounces of marijuana alongside four guns.

“People carry guns to protect their product,” Jones said. “He had a large amount of cash in one of the safes where the cocaine was located. I think it was roughly around $17,000.”

Powdered drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine are even more dangerous nowadays, Jones said, because they’re easily mixed with deadlier chemicals including fentanyl.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 107,000 Americans died of a drug overdose in 2021. That’s one death every five minutes.

“It’s sad first, and yes, I think it’s going to be worse this year than it has in the past,” Jones said. “Just because of the amount of fentanyl that’s making it into the community. The (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration) recently posted a warning to everybody that mass causality events were happening across the country due to overdoses.”

Jones said drug busts like these show that the task force is working hard at getting drugs and those who sell them off the streets.

Anyone with any tips is encouraged to contact the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force at 205-248-4770 at any time and they will investigate your complaint.