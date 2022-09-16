Police: Bryant High threat investigated Friday, no danger found
Days after police investigated and arrested a student for making a threat at Eastwood Middle School, Tuscaloosa Police responded to a locked-down Paul W. Bryant High School on another bomb threat.
Officers were called just after 9 a.m. on a report of a threat that was made to the school. Upon investigation, they determined the threat was not credible.
The lockdown ended around 10:45 a.m, and Tuscaloosa Police are searching for those responsible.
Tuscaloosa City Schools released the following statement this morning after the lockdown’s end:
At 8:45 a.m. today, Paul W. Bryant High School went into a lockdown due to a bomb threat via phone call by a person giving a fake name. Staff quickly secured the areas for which they were responsible for and officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department assisted. The lockdown lasted approximately until 10:45 a.m.; The Tuscaloosa City Schools takes all threats seriously. The incident is under investigation, in coordination with the Tuscaloosa Police Department.