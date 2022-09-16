Police: Bryant High threat investigated Friday, no danger found

paul w bryant high school

Days after police investigated and arrested a student for making a threat at Eastwood Middle School, Tuscaloosa Police responded to a locked-down Paul W. Bryant High School on another bomb threat.

Officers were called just after 9 a.m. on a report of a threat that was made to the school. Upon investigation, they determined the threat was not credible.

The lockdown ended around 10:45 a.m, and Tuscaloosa Police are searching for those responsible.

Tuscaloosa City Schools released the following statement this morning after the lockdown’s end: