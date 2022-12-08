Police bringing outdoor basketball back to West Tuscaloosa

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is taking a derelict outdoor basketball court next to Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and revamping it for the whole community to enjoy.

Work began Tuesday on the project, which is located across from the Police Athletic League and the Tuscaloosa Public Library Weaver-Bolden branch. TPD will be leasing the land from Tuscaloosa City Schools.

Once it’s complete, the refinished outdoor basketball court will feature a specially made court that’s softer than concrete.

This project is necessary because there are no convenient outdoor basketball courts in the area, meaning children are lacking a space where they can play.

“This is something we try to do with community policing,” said Tuscaloosa Police Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders. “To be able to have something for the kids to come out, play basketball, to advance their skills in basketball and to be able to go out and be productive citizens.”

Tuscaloosa’s PAL works with around 200 children in the community.