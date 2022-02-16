Police: Alabama teen killed while playing with gun

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a 15-year-old was fatally shot in Alabama while she and a friend were playing with a gun. AL.com reports that the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Janiya Simmons. Bessemer police say the shooting happened Monday night inside the home of the suspect’s family member.

Simmons and the suspect, an 18-year-old male, were friends. Police say it appeared they were playing with the gun when it discharged and hit Simmons in the chest.

The high school freshman was pronounced dead at a hospital less than an hour later.

Raukeem Cunningham has been charged with manslaughter. He stayed at the scene and has cooperated with investigators.

