Police: 4 dead in plane crash off Florida’s Gulf Coast

The Associated Press

VENICE, Fla. (AP) – Police say the bodies of two men and two women have been recovered following a small plane crash just off Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The plane had just taken off from Venice Airport when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico west of the city’s fishing pier, Venice police said in a news conference Thursday.

Crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard were continuing to search the debris field Thursday morning.

The victims were from Fishers and Noblesville, Indiana.

4/6/2023 4:23:24 PM (GMT -5:00)