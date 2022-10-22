Playoffs on the line between Tuscaloosa County and Vestavia Hills

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Riley Theis

For many people, 2014 may not feel like that long ago.

The year that the ALS ice bucket challenge started, the self-balancing hoverboard came out and it was also the last time that Tuscaloosa County reached the playoffs.

TCHS Head Coach Adam Winegarden is looking forward to seeing how the preparation for the game will pay off.

“It’s exactly what we’ve worked, we wanted to get ourselves in position to make the playoffs and we’re in that position and we’re going to play a great team in Vestavia Hills,” said Winegarden. “They’re in the same position as us and we’re both playing for the final spot in the league, we’re excited to be in it.”

Both Tuscaloosa County and Vestavia Hills are 3-3 in the Region 3 standings. The playoffs will be decided based on this game only, not the outcome of another game. Winegarden knows that the Wildcats control their own destiny.

“We have enough ability at Tuscaloosa County to play at a high level but our mindset has to grow here.” said Winegarden. “We have to grow and compete in big-time games.”

In Winegarden’s first season at TCHS, they won one game.

This year, the Wildcats currently sit with a 5-3 record, which means that no matter what, they will not finish the season with a losing record. Don’t think that the Wildcats are satisfied, it all comes down to this game.

“There are no moral victories, I think you look at growth, but at the end of the day growth is not the goal. The goal is to be a high level top five team.” said Winegarden.

Tuscaloosa County will not have home-field advantage for this game, but how much of an advantage will that be for Vestavia Hills? Out of Tuscaloosa County’s 3 region wins, 2 have come from off the road