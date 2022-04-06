Pitch perfect: Kilfoyl completes first perfect game against Georgia

4/4/22 WSB v Georgia Alabama softball player Lexi Kilfoyl (44) Team Photo by Kent Gidley Alabama softball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Drew Pavan

University of Alabama junior Lexi Kilfoyl completed the fifth perfect game in Alabama softball history, as the Crimson Tide routed No. 18 Georgia 9-0 in six innings Monday night.

Kilfoyl’s dominant outing was needed through the first four and a half innings, as both teams were left scoreless until the Tide broke through, posting a six-run bottom fifth inning.



In the bottom of the sixth, Ally Shipman solidified the win and Kilfoyl’s perfect game with a three-run homer to cap off the victory.

Kilfoyl was perfect through six innings, striking out 10 batters in the process of her first collegiate perfecto.

Monday’s performance was Kilfoyl’s third no-hitter, but her first perfect game. Her last no-hitter was last season against North Carolina.

Kilfoyl has been dominant this season for the Tide, posting a 7-2 record with a 1.49 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings.

Next, the Crimson Tide will take on Jacksonville State Wednesday in the Sand Mountain Showdown in Albertville before they travel down to Gainesville to take on the Gators.

