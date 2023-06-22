Pilot, 4 passengers in Titan submersible are dead, Coast Guard says

The Associated Press

The U.S. Coast Guard says a missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board.

Coast Guard officials said during a news conference Thursday that they’ve notified the families of the crew of the Titan, which has been missing for several days.

Debris found during the search for the vessel is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber, said Rear Adm. John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/22/2023 2:47:35 PM (GMT -5:00)