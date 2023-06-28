Pickensville Police Chief Kendrick Barnes Sr. dies Monday

Pickensville Police Chief Kendrick Barnes Sr. died Monday, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death at the request of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s standard procedure for a case like this, as a preliminary investigation indicates his death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound just before noon on Monday, June 26.

Barnes, 37, of Aliceville, became Pickensville’s police chief and sole police officer in 2020 after serving as a police officer in Eutaw.