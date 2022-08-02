Pickens County Schools hosting back to school rally

pickens county high school

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

With five days left before school starts, Pickens County Schools will host a back-to-school rally tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 3 with a keynote speaker and resources to start the year right.

The “Just Be” Well Pickens “BEtter YOU, BEtter SCHOOL, BEtter COMMUNITY” rally will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pickens County College and Career Center, according to a press release.

Attendees will receive book bags filled with free school supplies, and booster seats will be given away on a first come/first serve basis to children who are at least 4 years old and weigh 40 pounds.

Mike Lutzenkirchen, who is the executive director of the Lutzie 43 Foundation, will speak to all Pickens County football players, cheerleaders, band members, coaches and sponsors at the Pickens County High School Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the rally begins.

“This rally is to bring awareness and mental health, medical and family services that are available to our students and families in Pickens County,” the release said.