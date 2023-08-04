Pickens County Schools hosting back-to-school rally Monday

Pickens County Schools is helping its students get back in class with everything they need to succeed with a back-to-school rally on Monday.

The event, happening at the Pickens County College and Career Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, is showcasing the mental health, medical and family services available for Pickens County students and their families.

In addition, the school system will be giving away free backpacks with school supplies thanks to donations by area agencies that will also be in attendance. All students will leave with a backpack, snack bags and other keepsakes.

Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham will also be at the event, offering free car booster seats for children who meet the criteria: at least 4 years old and weighing at least 40 pounds.

Children must be present at the event to get a backpack or booster seat.

Other agencies in attendance include: