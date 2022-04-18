Pickens County school chosen in Adopt-A-School program

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Adopt-A-School has officially reached another county in West Alabama as Alabama One Credit Union is adopting a school in Pickens County.

Alabama One and Pickens County College and Career Center is the first Adopt-a-School partnership in Pickens County, and both organizations have been working together this year to implement two new initiatives: Career Pathways and Elevation Educators.

Alabama One will host Mad City Money, a financial literacy program providing incentives for teacher appreciation and events geared toward families to increase parental involvement and career path exploration.

“This is a great example of Alabama ONE using their resources wisely,” said Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama Education Programs Director Carolyn Tubbs. “Each branch has the manpower to work specifically with schools in their community to be a support system in giving back to their community.”

