Pickens County Roundup: Powell takes sheriff’s race, local amendment passes

Here are the results of Pickens County’s elections.

For Pickens County Coroner, Republican Chad Harless was unopposed.

Pickens County Sheriff 5,573

In the Pickens County Sheriff’s race, Republican Jordan Powell took the win with 4,370 votes over Independent Ricky Phillips with 1,203 votes.

Pickens County Commission, District 1 1,047

In the Pickens County Commission, District 1 race, Republican Nancy Ray won against Democrat Richard Richardson with 689 votes versus 358 votes.

For Pickens County Commission, District 2, Democrat Jill Noland was running unopposed.

For Pickens County Commission, District 3, Republican Drew Elmore was running unopposed.

Pickens County Commission, District 4 1,248

For Pickens County Commission, District 4, Democrat Jerry T Fitch is leading with 546 votes and 43.68%. Republican Timothy Kilpatrick follows with 428 votes and 34.24%, and Independent William Petty has 274 votes and 21.92%.

Pickens County Commission, District 5 1,142

For Pickens County Commission, District 5, Independent Jody McGee has 584 votes and 51.05%, putting her ahead of Republican Mark Gray with 558 votes and 48.78%.

Pickens County Local Amendment 1 Relating to Pickens County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to authorize the proceeds of an existing ad valorem tax distributed to volunteer fire departments for fire protection purposes to also be used by a volunteer fire department in the county for emergency medical services. (Proposed by Act 2022-41) Yes Winner 93.2% 5,405

No 6.8% 397

Pickens County’s Local Amendment 1 passed by a wide margin, 5405 and 93% versus 397 and 7%.

Local Amendment 1’s approval means an existing ad valorem tax being distributed to volunteer fire departments can also be used by those departments for emergency medical services.