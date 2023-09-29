Pickens County looks to snap 8-mile war, nine game losing streak to Gordo

If you head west down Highway 82, you will find one of the biggest rivalries in the state.

It’s Gordo and Pickens County. The Green Wave will host the Tornadoes Friday night.

The 8-Mile War is a rivalry like no other. Pickens County head coach Michael Williams has been a large part of the rivalry, but it took former Gordo head coach Ryan Lolley for him to see the game from a different perspective.

“Lolley taught me (that) I don’t have to hate Gordo 365 days a year, only one day a year,” said Williams. “(Lolley) showed me another side of Gordo that I never knew. Pickens County and Gordo will forever be a great rivalry we have to start holding up our end of the bargain.”

Coach Williams hasn’t missed many games between Gordo and Pickens County. Gordo head coach Gus Smith has had a bit more of a cheerful experience in his tenure, winning his first 8-mile war last season in Reform, 48-18. Smith will be the first to admit that Friday night has nothing to do with prior victories but who can handle their emotions.

“The kids make fun of me because I always say: I didn’t come here to beat Reform, I didn’t come here to beat Oakman, I didn’t come here to beat Fayette,” said Smith, “and then this week came, and I told them I came here to beat Reform. It’s one of those weeks, you better win this game.”

“This Gordo-Reform game is not called the 8-Mile War for nothing, it’s one of those games that a lot of eyes will be on,” said Williams. “We understand the role that football plays in these communities, we have to do our part to keep the tradition going the right way.”

While tradition is crucial in any rivalry game, Gordo has dominated the opposition recently. The Green Wave has won nine straight games against Pickens County, outscoring the Tornadoes 399-92.

Pickens County is hungry to shift the tide of momentum.