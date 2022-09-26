Pickens County hosting VA Medical Center ‘Mission Possible’ open house

doctor,

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and Alabama Department of Public Health are hosting an open house promoting telemental health services to veterans at the Pickens County Health Department in Carrollton on Tuesday.

The “Mission Possible” program ensures veterans in Pickens County can receive quality mental health care without having to travel to Tuscaloosa.

This open house event, happening from 1:30 to 3 p.m., will allow veterans and members of the community a chance to learn about the program, meet the health care providers and hear about other services provided by the VA and health departments.

If you can’t make the event but want to make use of the program, you can call the Pickens County Health Department’s Mental Health Clinic at 205-554-2000, extensions 1-3098 or 1-3099 to schedule an appointment.

The Pickens County Health Department is located at 80 William E. Hill Drive in Carrollton.