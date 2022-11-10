Pickens County has new mayor, new state representative after Tuesday election

It was a full ballot for voters in Pickens County Tuesday.

Voters in Pickens County and in Northport chose a new representative for House District 61.

Republican Rob Bolton won this race over Libertarian Damon Pruet. Bolton said he’s excited to represent his district in Montgomery.

“The first thing I am going to do is the same thing I’ve been doing for the last 12 months,” Bolton said. “While we have been campaigning, we have been in Montgomery making connections. We have been meeting with people here. Last night we met with the hospital board in Pickens County. We are working hard to find a solution to getting healthcare back open over there. Working on several different avenues in order to do that. We are going to be on the ground working. I am a working guy. That is what I do. I don’t grandstand and jump on everything at the national level. What is important to me is what is important to the people in my district.”

Another huge race in Pickens County was that of sheriff, as Jordan Powell is taking on the job.

“It feels great to be the next Pickens County Sheriff,” Powell said. “I am appreciative of the people who came out to support me throughout the whole campaign process. It has been a long one. I appreciate the support I got throughout it. First thing is putting our citizens first and being proactive. Crime gets worse every day and I think we have got to get out here and fight it head on,”

Voters here had three county commission seats on their ballots.

Nancy Ray won District 1.

Jill Noland took District 2.

Jerry Fitch was victorious in District 4.

And Jody McGee came out on top in District 5.

Last but not least, Pickens County voted on an amendment to allow the county’s 17 volunteer fire departments to use an existing ad valorem tax to purchase medical equipment.

That passed in an overwhelming 5,332 to 391 vote.

There was an impressive voter turnout in Pickens County, as more than 50 % of registered voters cast ballots in this election.