Pickens County football looks to finish the job in 2023

The rallying cry for Pickens County football is easy to figure out in 2023: finish.

“They have tasted the success, part of it, but they haven’t gotten their ultimate goal,” said Tornadoes head coach Michael Williams. “This year is mainly focused on trying to finish. That’s been one of biggest words this year: finish.”

Pickens County finished runner-up in Class 1A in 2022 after falling to Leroy in the state title game, 42-20. It continued a streak of seven straight seasons of Pickens County losing in either the state semifinals (3x) or the state title game (4x).

Williams, who attended Pickens County High School before playing football at Alabama and the NFL, enters his sixth season as the Tornadoes head coach. Pickens County is 53-19 in his tenure, including three appearances in the state championship game.

Williams likes the experience that returns for the Tornadoes in 2023, but the true test comes later this week against county-rival Aliceville.

“The guys will adopt into it. Right now, it’s going pretty well,” Williams said. “(We’ll see on Friday) if what we have been working on is worth what we have been working on.”

Pickens County opens the season at home against Aliceville on Friday. Last season, the Tornadoes lost to the Yellow Jackets, 55-12.