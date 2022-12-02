Pickens County falls to Leroy in Class 1A Championship

Leroy quarterback Brayden Huebner finished with 270 yards rushing and five touchdowns to lead the Bears past Pickens County, 42-20 in the Class 1A State Championship Game at the AHSAA Super 7 event in Auburn, Ala.

Huebner’s five rushing touchdowns ties the Super 7 Class 1A state championship game record, joining the performances of Colt Smith of Mars Hill Bible (2019) and Terence Dunlap of Maplesville (2015).

Huebner and Leroy jumped out to a 26-0 halftime lead. Pickens County found some offensive spark in the second half, with two of its three touchdowns covering 73 yards. Tornadoes running back Korbit Sommerville scored on a 73-yard run midway through the third quarter, and Pickens County quarterback Demarkis Giles threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Kemaurion Plott in the fourth quarter.

The combination of Giles-to-Plott accounted for two Tornadoes touchdowns in the loss. Their third quarter touchdown covered 38-yards.

“It just wasn’t our night, especially in the first half,” Pickens County’s coach Michael Williams said. “We did not come out ready to play. I must be better at getting my team ready to play the game.”

Pickens County (11-4) has finished as runner-up in Class 1A four times in the past seven years.

 

